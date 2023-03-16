SANTEE, Calif. — Officials are seeking public help to identify and locate two people suspected in a string of vehicle burglaries around San Diego County.

Investigators say that since October 2021, a man and a woman have been connected to a string of vehicle break-ins, with the most recent incident taking place in Santee in February.

The individuals target large gatherings or events where the victims will be preoccupied and away from their vehicles, such as funerals or youth sporting events, Deputy Nicholas Hvizdzak with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

While the victims were away, the individuals would break into the vehicles and steal valuables, including credit cards. Officials said in one case they used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $8,000 worth of merchandise.

The two suspected burglars were described by authorities as:

A man between 40 and 50-years-old, around 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a goatee. He has hand, neck and full-sleeve arm tattoos. He was seen wearing a black and white striped hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black and white Adidas tennis shoes on multiple occasions.

A woman between 30 and 40-year-old, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with long black hair.

Surveillance footage of two people suspected in a string of vehicle burglaries around San Diego County. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

The vehicle suspected in the incidents was described by officials as a white 2011-2014 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and a black bed cover.

Surveillance picture of a truck believed to belong to the suspects in a series of vehicle burglaries. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information on these incidents or the suspects is asked to call the Sheriff’s Santee substation at 619-956-4000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.