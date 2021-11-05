Help needed: Meals on Wheels makes urgent call for volunteers

SAN DIEGO — A local nonprofit that delivers meals to seniors throughout the year is putting out a desperate call for volunteers.

Meals on Wheels San Diego County serves up to 2,000 seniors each month. The organization said many of their clients are at risk for major illness or suffer negative health effects of isolation and are dependent on the food and safety checks volunteers provide.

The nonprofit said they’re in dire need of volunteers to help deliver meals, especially with the holiday season quickly approaching. Almost 3,300 volunteers helped the organization deliver nearly 600,000 meals throughout the county last year.

“Our volunteers deliver more than meals, they deliver warm smiles with each visit,” Brent Wakefield, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement “Due to the pandemic, the increase in client needs and the demand for our services has made it difficult for us to find enough volunteers to help service all of our meal centers.”

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers who can take on at least one shift per month. Deliveries take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. To qualify, applicants must undergo a background check and show proof of insurance and driving credentials. Virtual training is provided, including how to make safe deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said.

Anyone interested can volunteer on their own or with a group, like family or coworkers. Applicants are encouraged to visit the Meals on Wheels San Diego County website or email volunteer@meals-on-wheels.org. A “Steps to Volunteer Checklist” provides details about how to sign up.