Help name 9 puppies rescued by San Diego Humane Society

Nine puppies and their mom need names after they were rescued from beneath a van in San Diego. Photo: San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO — The team that rescued nine puppies and their mom from under a van in March now wants your help in naming the pups.

The San Diego Humane Society’s law enforcement team responded to La Paz Drive on March 25 for a report of a stray dog that just gave birth to a litter of puppies. When officers got there, they found 10 Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound-mix puppies and their mom taking shelter under a van during the rain.

Officers pulled the puppies to safety one-by-one and in the process found one puppy dead. The other nine newborns appeared healthy, the humane society said. They were cared for by veterinarians before they were taken in by a foster family.

The five girls and four boys are now two weeks old and in need of names. The humane society is asking the public to submit suggestions through April 18 at sdhumane.org/puppies. Winners will get a humane society swag bag, and names will be announced on the organization’s social media on April 20.

San Diego Humane Society rescued a mother dog and her newborn puppies from underneath a van. (Credit: San Diego Humane Society)

The humane society said the mom did not have a microchip and no one has come forward to claim her. Once the puppies are at least 8 weeks old, they will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated before becoming eligible for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit sdhumane.org/adopt. Adoptions are available by appointment only during the COVID-19 pandemic.