‘Hell Week’ concerns raised amid Navy SEAL candidate’s death investigation

CORONADO, Calif. — The death investigation into the 24-year-old Navy SEAL candidate who died at Sharp Coronado Hospital just hours after completing the special operations force’s infamous “Hell Week” is well underway.

Naval investigators work to determine what specifically caused seaman Kyle Mullen, of Manalapan, New Jersey, to die Friday evening. Earlier that day, he had completed a stage of his Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL class (abbreviated to BUD/S).

“This training, and particularly ‘Hell Week,’ is designed to make you quit,” said Andrew Dyer, a former naval sailor and San Diego Union-Tribune journalist.

Dyer says it will be some time before any conclusive information on the death investigation becomes public, but with two SEAL candidates going to the hospital at the same time, serious questions need answers.

“What temperature does it become too cold,” Dyer said. “At what point do they say, ‘OK, we need to suspend training because we’ve crossed a line.’”

Mullen was a football star at Yale and Monmouth University before heading out to Navy SEAL training, attempting to join the elite naval fighting force. “Hell Week” is infamous for pushing SEAL candidates to their mental and physical limits with freezing Pacific water temperatures and sleep deprivation.

“I think a death like this, of a young 24-year-old former college football player, it raises questions about that training environment,” Dyer said.

Whatever the determination is for the cause of death, Dyer says the Navy is unafraid to change.

“Everything that causes a sailors death is supposed to teach a lesson. It’s supposed to change the rulebook a little bit, so this doesn’t happen again,” Dyer said.

Another candidate from the program also was hospitalized and taken to Naval Medical Center San Diego in Balboa Park, where they are in stable condition.

In May 2016, 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace died while undergoing a BUD/S pool exercise at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by drowning, but no criminal charges were filed.