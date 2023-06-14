SAN DIEGO – It was an emotional scene inside of a South Bay courtroom as the family of a Navy sailor on life support after a carjacking in Coronado spoke out.

The 18-year-old accused in Sunday’s carjacking that left the victim clinging to the hood faced a judge Wednesday for the first time.

The wife and brother of the sailor, who has been identified as Eddie Foster, held back tears.

“His kids are devastated. They just want their dad to come home,” Ashley Foster, Eddie’s wife said.

Foster is a father of four and was moonlighting as an Amazon driver that night to pay the bills. His brother told FOX 5 that fighting for his car was a fight for a family necessity.

Foster’s family says he will be taken off of life support either Wednesday night or sometime Thursday, leaving a piece of himself for someone else.

“It was always his dream for years … that he would be able to donate his organs if anything were to ever happen like that so that he could save lives. Now he gets to do that,” said Foster’s brother, Lyle Durken. “He’ll be here with us and he’ll live through other people. He’s always wanted to touch other lives and now he can do that.”

Ricardo Gongora appeared before a judge and pleaded not guilty to several charges including driving under the influence, car theft and felony hit-and-run.

Police say Gongora allegedly stole and drove away with Foster’s car, leaving the sailor clinging to its hood for dear life. It is believed Gongora was intentionally swerving for two miles with Foster attached to the car before crashing into a toll booth structure near the Coronado-San Diego Bay Bridge.

“He did leave the victim critically injured at the scene and fled officers on foot not once but twice,” said Makenzie Harvey, a prosecutor in this case.

“He was a very honorable young man and he’s always fought to do the right thing to provide for his family,” Durken said.

Gongora was denied bail and was ruled a flight risk. If convicted, Gongora could face up to 14 years in prison. However, if Foster is taken off of life support, that sentence could change.