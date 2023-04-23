JULIAN, Calif. — A helicopter rescue was prompted in North County after a woman was injured while hiking to Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest, Cal Fir confirmed.

The hiker, a 61-year-old woman, was reported to have suffered an ankle injury during the 4.1-mile out-and-back trail near Julian.

According to AllTrails, the trek is considered to be a moderately challenging route.

Cal Fire Capitan Brent Pascua says the woman will be taken to the trail head by helicopter and will then be evaluated my medics.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.