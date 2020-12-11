Helicopter lands on freeway, rushes man to hospital after 3-car crash

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – Two people were taken to a hospital Friday morning, one by helicopter, following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 north of Oceanside.

The collision was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the northbound I-5, just north of the Aliso Creek Rest Area, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar said.

Authorities shut down all northbound lanes around 9:10 a.m. to allow a medical helicopter to land on the highway. The three left lanes were reopened by 9:27 a.m., and the far right lane at around 9:50 a.m., CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A man was airlifted to a hospital, while a woman was transported by ground ambulance, Escobar said. Both victims were believed to be in their late 50s to early 60s.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.