SAN DIEGO — Helen Woodward Animal Center brought warmth and wellness to the pets of those who are homeless on Friday.

Every year, the organization conducts what it calls a “Cozy Critter Visit” at the Neil Good Day Center in downtown. It’s a homeless center that is run by Father Joe’s Villages.

Through its Pets Without Walls program, the center is helping over 100 pets residing in temporary homeless shelters, or pets that are sleeping on sidewalks with their owners.

Volunteers handed out pet sweaters, along with hundreds of kits that included hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, water, collars, leashes and pet hygiene products. Blankets were also given out to their human friends in need.

Advocates say many homeless people take better care of their pets than themselves. The animals are their best friends, their companions — their everything.

FOX 5 spoke to one of the recipients named Amanda. She said times have been tough and it’s just her and her cute dog, Batman, these days.

“This is beautiful because I was trying to get him a jacket and stuff like that, and I really didn’t have the money at the time,” she said. “So this is really good. It’s been really cold the last couple days and stuff like that.”

Friday marked the sixth year for Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “Cozy Critter Visit.”