RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — 20 pets orphaned from the devastating wildfires that swept through Maui are heading to San Diego for a chance at a new home.

Helen Woodward Animal Center announced Tuesday that the 20 dogs and cats will be arriving over the next several night via Alaskan Airlines emergency cargo flights.

The fires, which burned through the historic town of Lahaina, have left at least 115 dead and over 800 people unaccounted for.

By taking in the animals in form Maui, Helen Woodward is looking to help the displaced pets find a forever home, while opening up much-need kennel space for other orphaned animals on the island.

“In the list of needs, the need for space is right at the top,” Helen Woodward Animal Center VP of Development Renee Resko said in a press release. “The island of Maui really has the world’s heart right now and donations of food, vaccines and medical supplies are coming in. But the one thing you can’t buy them is more space.”

In addition to helping by taking in the orphaned pets form Maui, Helen Woodward is planning to surprise the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation with a monetary donation, spokesperson Jessica Gercke said in a news release. If you would like to donate the organization, you can do so here.

The pets arriving from Maui will be available for adoption over the next several days as they are cleared by the Helen Woodward medical staff.

Those interested in adopting one of the Maui rescue pets can call 858-756-4117 ext. 313 or visit the Helen Woodward website for more information.

The Rancho Santa Fe-based rescue is located at 6461 El Apajo.