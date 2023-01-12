SAN DIEGO — The devastating winter storms in the Golden State this past week played a factor in lowering gas prices at the pump, according to Auto Club Southern California.

“The heavy rainstorms of the past week throughout California depressed gas demand, which helped to lower pump prices,” Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe said. “Also, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that West Coast fuel inventory has increased.”

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego is $4.54 compared to the state’s average of $4.42, the member club affiliated with the American Automobile Association (AAA) stated on its website. San Diego’s current gas price average is two cents lower than last week, five cents lower than last month and eight cents lower than last year.

In Los Angeles, the average fuel price is $4.50 per gallon, while the average national price is $3.27, according to the Auto Club.

The Auto Club advises drivers to be mindful of money-saving tips on gas such as making sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level; avoiding “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations; slowing down and driving the speed limit; and using cruise control on the highway to maintain a constant speed, among others.