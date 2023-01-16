SANTEE, Calif. — Mast Park in Santee is looking nothing like what locals are used to after all the recent rain.

“We got a river running through here. For the first time ever since they redid the park, there’s water flowing through all the nooks and crannies,” said Kevin Lee.

Residents like Lee said they have never seen the San Diego River high enough in the area to run through, but Monday night water rushed in some spots and pooled in others.

“Normally it’s dry and the color out west is basically brown and that’s due to the lack of water right now, but now we have an abundance of water,” said Glenn Douglas.

Many hiking trails within Mast Park were also washed out due to the amount of rain received.

Nothing could stop people from having fun outside, even if it is wetter than usual.