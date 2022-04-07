SAN DIEGO — The heat wave brought a wave of visitors to the coast Thursday, packing the beaches amid a need for lifeguards.

“I am surprised how many people are here. I don’t come to the beach in April, I was not expecting this,” Brandi Coley said.

San Diego lifeguards are still in need of new hires, but they did bring in extra staff, specifically for this week’s hot temperatures.

“Our crowds are here. They been here for several weeks and we expect them to be here for several more, but the heat wave has actually exacerbated the issue,” Marine Safety Lieutenant Ric Stell said.

For those who can swim 500 meters in under 10 minutes, tryouts are right around the corner in April and mid-May.

“We do get some of the seasonal employees back that are willing to work, but we are at below summer staffing levels, we are looking to hire more individuals,” Stell said.

The first round of lifeguard tryouts is coming up on April 14, 15 and 16. Typically summer tryouts are held in March and April, but because of the extra need, another tryout is scheduled for May 13 and 14.

Those who are interested are asked to visit sandiego.gov/bealifeguard.