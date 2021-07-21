Heartland Fire is latest local agency to send firefighters to Dixie Fire

SAN DIEGO — Heartland Fire is the latest local agency to send firefighters north to help battle the Dixie Fire, which is burning more than 61,000 acres near the site of the deadly 2018 Paradise Fire.

The fire and rescue agency shared photos on Twitter Tuesday showing some of the first responders who are part of a San Diego County strike team that will try to help gain control of the raging fire.

Heartland Fire & Rescue personnel heading north as part of a San Diego County strike team, to help battle the 60k acre Dixie Fire. pic.twitter.com/28G9AjWHeG — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) July 20, 2021

In its latest update, Cal Fire said the fire near Feather River Canyon in Butte County was burning 61,376 acres at 15% containment. Two structures have been destroyed and hundreds of others are threatened, the Cal Fire update said.

CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit Strike Team 9163G is engaged on Division Q of the #DixieFire. These explosive Mega Fires in California leave no room for error. Please heed all evacuation orders. pic.twitter.com/z1qU6j8K8J — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 20, 2021

San Miguel Fire & Rescue also sent a crew over the weekend. The agency said the firefighters were doing well and working hard as they faced extreme fire behavior coupled with high temperatures.

Over the weekend OES 6308 was reassigned to the Dixie fire in Butte county.The crew is doing well and working hard but still facing extreme fire behavior coupled with high temperatures. They have been engaged in direct fire suppression for the past few operational periods. pic.twitter.com/xypGRRDA7a — San Miguel Fire & Rescue (@SanMiguelFire) July 19, 2021

Smoke from the Dixie Fire and other wildfires in the West, including one burning in Oregon that’s currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as they spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high.

In Alpine County, the Tamarack Fire spurred evacuations of several communities as it grew to 61 square miles with no containment.