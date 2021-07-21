Heartland Fire is latest local agency to send firefighters to Dixie Fire

SAN DIEGO — Heartland Fire is the latest local agency to send firefighters north to help battle the Dixie Fire, which is burning more than 61,000 acres near the site of the deadly 2018 Paradise Fire.
The fire and rescue agency shared photos on Twitter Tuesday showing some of the first responders who are part of a San Diego County strike team that will try to help gain control of the raging fire.
In its latest update, Cal Fire said the fire near Feather River Canyon in Butte County was burning 61,376 acres at 15% containment. Two structures have been destroyed and hundreds of others are threatened, the Cal Fire update said.
San Miguel Fire & Rescue also sent a crew over the weekend. The agency said the firefighters were doing well and working hard as they faced extreme fire behavior coupled with high temperatures.
Smoke from the Dixie Fire and other wildfires in the West, including one burning in Oregon that’s currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as they spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high.
In Alpine County, the Tamarack Fire spurred evacuations of several communities as it grew to 61 square miles with no containment.