‘Heartbroken’ family hunts for justice in Skyline shooting death of 12-year-old boy

SAN DIEGO — Nearly two weeks after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving, his family’s search for answers is far from over.

A photo of 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, who was killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving 2021 in the Skyline neighborhood. (Photo: Gallegos family)

On Wednesday, local community groups, as well as San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, canvassed San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood to dig up potential leads in the Nov. 25 shooting death of Angel Gallegos. Gallegos, a Parkway Middle School student, was hit in the back by a stray bullet about 9:30 p.m. as he was outside of his family’s home near 7400 Cahill Drive.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released in Gallegos’ death.

“We are just united trying to move forward,” his aunt Maria Gaspar-Casillas said. “Still heartbroken. Still waiting for answers.”

A memorial to Gallegos was erected outside the Skyline property with candles lit on each of 12 straight days following his death. The family says it’s drawn visitors from all ends of San Diego County with people leaving flowers and coming to pray.

Gallegos was laid to rest Tuesday after a funeral held at Our Lady of Angels Church in Sherman Heights.

Helping on the quest for answers were advocates from Mothers With a Message and several other community groups who canvassed the neighborhood, knocking on doors and speaking with neighbors.

Gaspar-Casillas says that level of support has eased some of the family’s grief.

“It’s a little bit of comfort knowing that there’s people that devote themselves to causes like this one when tragedies like this happen and knowing that we’re not alone,” she said.

Stephan also was at the family home with members of her team, offering her support and a promise to keep working on the case.

“This child is all of our child,” Stephan said. “We are going to prioritize it and while it might not appear that the answers are coming, the investigation is ongoing. It’s a priority.”

A memorial honoring 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos is shown on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, near 7400 Cahill Drive in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. Gallegos was killed after being struck by a stray bullet last week on Thanksgiving Day. (Khrystyne Valena, FOX 5)

However, she acknowledges it’s likely an investigation that hinges on someone speaking up to share what they know about the shot fired on that fateful Thanksgiving night.

“I just pray that you find it in your heart to help our family get the answers that we need,” Gaspar-Casillas said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where tipsters can remain anonymous.