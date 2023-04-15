An aerial shot of the beach front community near South Oceanside Beach in Oceanside, Calif.

SAN DIEGO — You may hear loud booms in San Diego this week, according to officials from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

In a noise advisory issued Thursday, Camp Pendleton says there will be live-fire training with Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC) starting Saturday, April 15 until Sunday, April 23.

No overnight firing is scheduled, but military officials say MICLIC may produce sounds louder than usual.

Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions may be amplified and heard up to 50-miles away, according to Camp Pendleton.

So if you hear a loud boom in the coming week, this could be the cause.

“Since 1942, Marines have been training on Camp Pendleton so they are prepared to fight our nations battles at a moments notice. Marines must train at all climates and terrains, day and night, because combat has no perfect conditions,” said a Marine spokesperson in a video explaining why these operations are performed.

According to base officials, Camp Pendleton’s landscape and geography makes it perfect for land, sea and air training.

For noise inquiries, Camp Pendleton has directed the public to visit their website or contact the Range Operations Division Office at 725-0357 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We do what we can to minimize impact and keep the public informed,” stated the Marine spokesperson.