SAN DIEGO — If you were at the Mission Valley YMCA between March and October of this year, you may have been exposed to tuberculosis, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced Friday.

Members and staff at the Mission Valley YMCA are being notified of the potential exposure by the County’s Tuberculosis Program in the Public Health Services department, which say the exposure happened “almost exclusively” between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. from March 5 through Oct. 30, 2023.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to TB should contact your doctor or the County TB Control Program.

The YMCA and the County report they have identified members with the most risk of possible exposure and are notifying them each individually.

Just this month at the same YMCA, 13 people were taken to the hospital after having trouble breathing due to a possible chlorine leak in the pool.

TB is an airborne disease that is spread through breathing in bacteria from the air. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine and brain, the CDC reports.

Tuberculosis signs and symptoms infographic. Flat style vector illustration isolated on white background. (Adobe Stock)

Not everyone that is infected with TB bacteria becomes sick. However, if not treated properly, TB can be fatal.

People with active TB might not even know they have the disease and can be contagious for several months before being diagnosed. Anyone who tests positive for TB but doesn’t have symptoms is still advised to get a chest X-ray and talk to a medical provider, as they could have a latent TB infection where the infection is dormant or “sleeping.”

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., County Public Health Officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. This is called latent TB infection. Some who become infected with TB will become ill in the future, sometimes even years later, if their latent TB infection is not treated. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.”

The CDC specifies people with low immune systems or those who have been recently infected with TB bacteria are at the highest risk for developing TB disease.

Signs and symptoms of TB? A cough that lasts three weeks or longer; chest pain; and/or coughing blood. Testing can be done with a TB skin test or blood test.

A TB vaccine is available, but not widely used in the United States. The CDC says the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine is only considered in the U.S. for people who meet specific criteria, and in consultation with a TB expert.

For more information on the possible exposure at the Mission Valley YMCA, call the County TB Control Program at 619-692-5565.

The number of people diagnosed with TB in San Diego County has decreased since the early 1990s but has stabilized in recent years, HHSA reports.

County health officials estimate 175,000 people in San Diego County have latent TB infection and are at risk for developing active TB without preventive treatment.