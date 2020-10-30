Health officials urge residents to maintain COVID-19 vigilance over Halloween

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – As San Diego County heads into a Halloweekend, public health officials are urging members of the public to practice COVID-19 protocols — including avoiding large gatherings such as Halloween parties and door-to-door trick-or-treating.

“These activities involve face-to-face interactions with people from different households,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “If a COVID-19 infection is detected among a participant, it will be very difficult to find and notify those who may have been exposed.”

These traditional Halloween celebrations are not advised, and large gatherings are not allowed, under state or local health guidance. The county has reported dozens of community outbreaks in the past week.

Wooten said some alternate activities to make sure children can have a safe and fun holiday include:

— Online parties/contests such as costume or pumpkin carving;

— Drive-through events and car parades;

— Decorating up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations;

— Movie nights with household members or at a drive-in theater; and

— Pumpkin patches where people use hand sanitizer and maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

“Please be safe and stay healthy this Halloween weekend,” Wooten said. “A boo and a cackle can be great fun, but COVID is definitely not.”

Check out this full list of San Diego County recommendations for what — and what not — to do over the Halloween weekend.