Health officials report 5 new virus deaths, bringing total to 15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County health officials reported Wednesday five people died from the effects of the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing to 15 the number of San Diego residents who have died from the virus.

The latest victims are a 90-year-old woman four men, ages 83, 74, 73 and 71, San Diego County Chief Medical Officer Nick Ypantides said. No other details about the victims were released.

Tuesday, officials reported nine confirmed deaths and one suspected death. Wednesday, the suspected case was confirmed as a coronaviruse case, Ypantides said.

As of Wednesday, 115 additional county residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of county residents who have been positively diagnosed to 849, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

On Tuesday evening, 734 county residents had tested positive for coronavirus and nine county residents had died after contracting the virus.

Check back for updates on this developing story.