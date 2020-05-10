Heads up, drivers: This nightly State Route 11 closure begins Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Caltrans and SANDAG crews will conduct nighttime work in San Diego and Otay Mesa starting Sunday and continuing through Thursday to accommodate construction of temporary bridge support structures.

The construction work will close westbound State Route 11 and a section of Airway Road between Harvest Road and Sanyo Avenue, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. Closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Construction schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, access will be maintained to South Bay Expressway northbound State Route 125 and westbound SR 905 via Otay Mesa Road, officials said. Traffic on eastbound Airway Road will be detoured onto Harvest Road toward Siempre Viva Road.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and move over for highway workers and law enforcement, give themselves more time, and anticipate traffic delays or consider taking an alternate route to reach their destination while the closures are in place.

Travelers, businesses, and nearby residents can expect intermittent noise and lights throughout the night, Caltrans and SANDAG officials said.

The work is part of the final segment of the toll road SR 11 and the southbound connector ramps, linking southbound SR 125 to eastbound SR 11 and eastbound SR 905.