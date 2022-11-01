File – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University as it appeared on March 23, 2021 (KSWB photo)

SAN DIEGO — For those planning to check out an event or attend a San Diego State Aztecs’ game at Viejas Arena, the stadium’s new bag policy is now in effect.

As of Nov. 1, the stadium is a clear bag venue, meaning no backpacks will be allowed.

According to Viejas Arena’s website, the change was made due to existing security concerns and in an effort to expedite guest entry.

Clear bag venue breakdown

Bags must be clear plastic or clear vinyl and may not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, the stadium announced.

Small purses, bags, or clutches (clear or non-clear) that are no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ will be allowed into the venue, said Viejas Arena.

All bags are subject to search prior to entry and inside the venue, according to the new policy.