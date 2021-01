SAN DIEGO — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday after a head-on crash in Ramona, authorities said.

#78IC in Ramona [Final] Total of six patients. Five patients sustained minor or no injuries, and one patient sustained major injuries, requiring transport to the hospital via air ambulance. Units at scene will be committed for an additional 30-45 minutes. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 17, 2021

Cal Fire responded to the crash at Highway 78 and Haverford Road. A spokesperson said five patients were unhurt or suffered minor injuries and one person was flown to a nearby hospital.

Fire rescue was expected to be in the area through 10 p.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a head on traffic collision, located on HWY 78 x Haverford Rd., in Ramona. #78IC pic.twitter.com/SJRZb1c4a2 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 17, 2021