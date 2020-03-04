Head-on crash kills elderly man in North County

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) – An 85-year-old San Diego man was killed when the pickup he was driving sideswiped an SUV, then crashed head-on into another truck on a rural road in Valley Center, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday on Valley Center Road south of Waa’ash Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The octogenarian was driving a Ford Ranger pickup northbound on Valley Center Road when the truck crossed into the southbound lane at a left-hand curve in the road and sideswiped a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, then struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on, according to the CHP.

The Ford driver, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevy pickup driver, a 59-year-old Vista man, and his 89-year-old female passenger were both taken to Palomar Medical Center to be evaluated for complaints of pain, Latulippe said.

The SUV driver was uninjured in the crash.