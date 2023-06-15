SAN DIEGO — The man authorities believe is responsible for abuse and murder of a toddler in the Bay Terraces neighborhood appeared in a downtown San Diego courtroom Thursday for the first time.

“He was just the greatest,” Edgar Soto, the young boy’s biological father said Thursday. “We’ve both been grieving and it’s a painful process for both of us.”

The young boy died Monday afternoon. San Diego Police Department detectives said the mom’s boyfriend, 20-year-old McArvin Carnigal-Sanchez, caused the injuries to the toddler, who suffered serious traumatic internal injuries that indicated physical child abuse. The boy was found unresponsive at a home in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

“I trusted Mac {McArvin Carnigal-Sanchez} to take care of my kid too, I trusted both of them,” the boy’s father said, referring to the mother too and not placing blame on anyone, including the man in custody. “I just think its unfair how everything playing out.”

Carnigal-Sanchez pleaded not guilty to the two charges he faces, murder and assault on a child that resulted in death. He’s being held behind bars without bail. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

The family did not want to publicly share the boy’s name, but said they want him to be remembered by the way he loved everyone and not remembered by the way he died.

“He loved his fishes, and even though he didn’t know you, he loved every single person that he met, he always left everyone smiling, and to everyone watching, he loved all of you even though he didn’t know you,” Soto said.

He was supposed to celebrate his second birthday Sunday, now the family is holding on to their last moments.

“I said bye, he said bye and we always do this thing where I say bye and blow him a little kiss, and he blew me one back, so I’m just thankful that was the last thing I could do with him, I just didn’t know it would be the last,” said Soto, recalling the last time he saw his son on Saturday before he died Monday.

“The San Diego Police Department did an astounding investigation in this case, and they worked very quickly, both the SDPD Child Abuse Unit and their homicide unit worked together in gathering evidence in this case to bring justice for the child victim,” said Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy, who could not release further details on the case or the investigation so far.

SDPD detectives in the Child Abuse Unit have launched an investigation to find out who was responsible for the care and custody of the child.

The suspect is due back in court for a status hearing on July 10, and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.