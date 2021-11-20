Hazy sunshine, gusty winds predicted for this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Low clouds and fog over the coastal and valley areas in San Diego County were forecast to clear back to the coast this afternoon, giving way to hazy sunshine as high clouds drift over the region, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer was about 2,000 feet deep Saturday morning, which allowed the low clouds and fog to spread into the inland valleys. Several locations in San Diego County reported dense fog, the NWS said.

High pressure building over the Great Basin was expected to bring gusty Santa Ana winds Saturday night and Sunday before the winds weaken Monday.

High temperatures along the coast were predicted to be 63-68 degrees with overnight lows of 51-56 on Saturday. Valley highs will be 72-77, with overnight lows of 51-59, the National Weather Service said. Mountain highs were expected to be 66-72 with overnight lows of 44-54. Highs in the deserts will be 79-84 with overnight lows of 53-62.

Sunday and Monday were expected to be warm and dry with minimum relative humidity from 5% to 15% from the valleys to the deserts. Humidity along the coast will be closer to 20% to 25%, resulting in elevated fire weather conditions, with critical conditions in the windy areas.

A weak trough on Tuesday was expected to bring cooler weather and a chance for light precipitation over and west of the mountains.

High pressure Wednesday will bring warmer weather and another round of weak Santa Ana winds Thursday, possibly through Saturday.

Forecasters said San Diego County can expect dry and warmer conditions with gusty northeast to east winds for Thanksgiving Day through Saturday.

