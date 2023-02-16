OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The San Diego County Hazardous Material Response Team responded to a North County traffic collision Wednesday involving spilled chemicals, authorities said.

Officials responded to reports of a vehicle crash shortly before 2:50 p.m. on College Boulevard near Barnard Drive.

The Oceanside Fire Department said a pick-up truck carrying pool chemicals had broken down in the roadway and was rear ended by two passenger vehicles.

The collision caused a spill onto the roadway. The fire department said the combination of common pool chemicals caused “a dangerous chlorine gas to be formed.”

Responding fire and police officials isolated the area and requested a response by the SD Haz Mat Team and a County of Environmental Health Haz Mat Specialist who arrived to assist with mitigation efforts and neutralize the chemical threat.

The San Diego County Hazardous Material Response Team responds to a chemical spill in North County. (Photo released by Oceanside Fire Department)

Once the threat was eliminated, the fire department said the damaged vehicles were towed away. Oceanside Public Works used a street sweeper to clean the roadway and traffic flow was restored to the area.

No injuries were reported in relation to the traffic collision or the chemical spill.