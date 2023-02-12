OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The San Diego County Hazardous Material Response Team responded to a spill at a veterinary hospital in North County on Saturday, said the Oceanside Fire Department.

Officials received a call around 12:45 p.m. reporting that an employee at the Mission Animal and Bird Hospital, located at 655 Benet Rd., had dropped a vial of Isoflurane, which officials say is commonly used general anesthetic. Isoflurane is safe for use in small doses, according to medical professionals, but can be toxic in larger quantities.

The fire department said one employee was directly exposed through the skin and respiratory tract. Other employees came to assist the exposed person and one additional employee became exposed during that process.

Upon arrival, fire officials cordoned off the area where the spill occurred and shut down the ventilation system within the building to limit the spread of toxic gases.

The fire department then called in the Haz Mat Team, the County of San Diego Environmental Health Duty Officer, an Oceanside Fire Department battalion chief and an investigator.

The business was temporarily closed to the public while mitigation efforts were underway.

The San Diego County Hazardous Material Response Team is seen responding to a spill in Oceanside on Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo released by Oceanside Fire Department)

One employee was treated and transported by ambulance to a local emergency room. The second patient was evaluated and released at the scene. The patients’ identities were not released.

The Haz Mat Team cleaned up the spill and secured the hazardous materials in a vessel for proper disposal, according to the fire department.