Have you seen this missing Carlsbad man?

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • An undated photo from Carlsbad police shows Brett Miller, a man missing from La Marea Senior Living in Carlsbad. (Carlsbad Police Department)
  • An undated photo from Carlsbad police shows Brett Miller, a man missing from La Marea Senior Living in Carlsbad. (Carlsbad Police Department)

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday were looking for a missing 74-year-old man last seen near La Marea Senior Living in Carlsbad.

Brett Miller was last seen between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at La Marea, at 5592 El Camino Real, according to a tweet from Carlsbad Police around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Miller is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy polo shirt, gray shorts, and either black tennis shoes or is barefoot. Police say he may also be wearing a blue baseball hat.

If anyone has seen Miller or has any information, call the Carlsbad Police at 760-931-2197.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News