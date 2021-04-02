Have you seen this 52-year-old man?

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities asked the public Friday for help in finding a missing Vista man who may appear disoriented to strangers due to medical conditions.

The last known sighting of Daniel Garcia-Mendez, 52, was when he left his home in the 600 block of West California Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Garcia-Mendez has difficulty speaking clearly and partial loss of movement in his left arm, Detective Michelle Storms said.

Garcia-Mendez is a 5-foot-5-inch, roughly 170-pound Latino with black shoulder-length hair and a mustache. He may be wearing a yellow jacket and often carries a blue fabric handbag, Storms said.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Garcia-Mendez is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

