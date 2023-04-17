Authorities are searching for two missing kids last seen in the Oceanside area. (Oceanside Police Department)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities on Monday were asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children last seen in Oceanside.

Sarah Hawkins, 12, and Joangel Dominguez, 13, went missing in the 1200 block of Ivey Ranch Road, Oceanside police tweeted at 7:46 p.m.

Police describe Hawkins as a Hispanic female wearing a white hoodie with “San Diego” on the front, black jeans and multi-colored vans shoes. Dominguez is a Hispanic male who was wearing a burgundy hoodie with “king lion” on the front.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please immediately contact the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4900.