SAN DIEGO — A Harrah’s Resort Southern California guest won one of the largest jackpots handed out in the region this year, casino officials said.

The anonymous winner, known as M.H., hit a jackpot of $1,407,630 playing the table game EZ Baccarart, the casino said in a press release. The lucky guest also made the $5 progressive wager for that round.

“The top qualifying hand was received (Panda 8 vs. a three-card bank 7 suited), enabling the Cash Spin, which landed on 100% Ultra (the top prize or 100% of the top meter), which had accumulated the $1.4 million jackpot,” the press release said.

The resort says the guest didn’t disclose what they plan on doing with their winnings.

Also this week, a California resident won a $300,000 jackpot on Christmas Day at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula. The guest won the jackpot on the “5 times through 10 times pay” slot machine.