SAN DIEGO — The Harlem Globetrotters will make a stop in San Diego during their 2023 world tour, Pechanga Arena announced Thursday.

Basketball fans can watch the team go head-to-head with the Washington Generals on Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Midway area.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $20 to $125. Check out seating options and prices here.

The Harlem Globetrotters are approaching their 100th anniversary. Pechanga says their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves create an inclusive gameday experience unlike any other.

The Harlem Globetrotters welcome fans in the San Diego area to join them on their world tour.