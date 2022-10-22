The 2022 event flier for the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego’s annual Halloween Party is seen. (Photo released by Hard Rock Hotel San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — After a two-year hiatus, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego is bringing back its full-scale Halloween party on the night of Oct. 29, according to a hotel press release.

Over 20,000-square feet of venue space will be transformed to create the strangest town known to man for their “Hard Rock Things” party theme.

There will be 15 scheduled DJs during the three-level, seven room extravaganza that includes ballroom space and the rooftop Float Pool Club that plays host to their seasonal pool parties.

Headliner Thomas Jack is set to deliver “another dimension” experience to partygoers at Float Pool Club for the biggest rooftop party in the downtown area, the press release stated.

Another headliner, DJ Crooked, will perform to an open-platform night club with Hard Rock’s Legends Ballroom turning into The Hellfire Club, which the hotel said will be a Dungeons & Dragons theme.

Those who wish to attend the event can purchase tickets and reserve rooms online. Tables can also be reserved by emailing requests to bars@hardrockhotelsd.com.

According to the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, this year’s Halloween production is sure to be the best party scene in the Gaslamp District.