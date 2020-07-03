Harbor Police step up enforcement for holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Harbor Police are stepping up enforcement to keep boaters safe this Fourth of July weekend.

Police say July 4th crowds generally bring 300-500,000 people to San Diego beaches, but it’s hard to tell what the crowds will look like this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We saw very big crowds on Memorial Day,” said San Diego Harbor Police Sergeant T.D. Delapeña. “Bigger than probably normal so that’s probably due to COVID and people not being able to leave their house.”

Harbor Police say you can celebrate on your boat, but only with members of your own household.

“We’re also going to be look for vessels that appear to be overloaded or near capacity,” Sgt. Delapeña said.

Police say they will give $1,000 citations to people who are celebrating with others outside of their households and to those ignoring social distancing.

“We can do citations, sometimes we may have to terminate the voyage of the vessel and we will escort the vessel back to it launch ramp or to its slip or pier,” Sgt. Delapeña said.

Harbor Police are deploying 25 to 35% more resources and working with the U.S. Coast Guard to enforce the rules this holiday weekend.

“I know the coronavirus thing is spreading a lot more so we just got to be more careful,” said boater Teo Ortuno. “I only take only family members.”

Ortuno says he will follow all of the regulations to keep him and his family safe.

“Be safe and have fun,” says Ortuno. “If everybody follows the rules then it will be alright.”