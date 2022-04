SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Harbor Police officer shot a suspect Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Sgt. T.D. De La Pena with SDHP, police and officials with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office are investigating after an officer shot at a suspect in the 3300 block of N. Harbor Drive.

Police say that the officer involved in the incident is uninjured. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

