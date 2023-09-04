SAN DIEGO — A young man was seriously injured in a hang glider crash on Black Mountain Sunday evening, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

Around 6 p.m., the man crashed onto the ground on the north side of the mountain for unknown reasons. SDFD rescue crews were dispatched to the site of the crash, including the department’s Copter 2.

He was airlifted by the helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to SDFD. His current condition is not known at this time.

The identity of the hang glider has not been disclosed by authorities. He was described as a man in his twenties.

No other details regarding the crash were immediately available.