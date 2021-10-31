Halloween haunted house: Mira Mesa family put on spooky frights, sights

SAN DIEGO — Local families got some good scares Sunday night as they trick-or-treated the night away.

The line for Salem Haunts wrapped the block for a haunted house experience put on by a couple in Mira Mesa for the past 10 years.

“My scare level is super high,” guest Melody Feiz said. “I get scared super easily.”

Richard and Ethel DeTeresa have been putting on this free haunted house for the neighborhood for the past ten years.

“We love Halloween,” Richard DeTeresa said. “This is our way of giving back to the community that we love. We love Mira Mesa. We’ve lived in San Diego almost our whole lives and we just really enjoy doing something for the whole neighborhood.”

Guest Gavin Reiser appreciated the haunted house, saying a lot of work and detail went into it.

“The actors were really fun,” Reiser said.

The couple says they pay for the expenses out of their own pocket.

If you enjoyed their haunted house, you can always keep this tradition going by donating in the donation box at the entrance.