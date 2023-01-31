Child looking at turtle in the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. (Credit: San Diego Museum Council)

SAN DIEGO – More than 60 museums across the county are offering half-priced admissions during February, as part of San Diego Museum Month.

The San Diego Museum Council will give out Museum Month passes which will offer half-off admission at museums, historical sites, gardens, aquariums and other cultural destinations in the county.

“Museum Month is all about getting out and exploring everything that San Diego has to offer,” San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said in a press release. “Whether you’re a local or a visitor, you’ll always find something new each year – from a new exhibition to a hidden neighborhood gem, as well as fun ideas for family day-trips or date-night destinations.”

Each pass allows four people to go to all of the 60 participating museums for half-price from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28.

The passes are available for pick up at more than 75 public libraries in the county, including:

San Diego County Library

San Diego Public Library

Carlsbad Public Library

Chula Vista Public Library

Coronado Public Library

Escondido Public Library

National City Public Library

Oceanside Public Library

Anyone wishing to view the list of participating museums can find it on the San Diego Museum Council website.

Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at some museums.

San Diego Museum Month has been going on since 1989, making it the 34th time this event has been celebrated.

Last year, at least 100,000 people took part in Museum Month, according to the San Diego Museum Council.

The San Diego Museum Council teamed up with First 5 San Diego, California Arts Council, San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, San Diego County and the Pecus Group to help with the funding.

In terms of museum accessibility, the council also partnered with Serra Cooperative Library System to help offer Museum Month passes to people, according to the organization.