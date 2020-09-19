Half-acre brush fire at Camp Pendleton poses ‘no threat,’ plenty of smoke expected

SAN DIEGO – Crews at Camp Pendleton are monitoring a half-acre brush fire burning Friday in the northwest portion of base, but officials say it poses “no threat” to the surrounding area.

As of about 5:30 p.m., firefighters from the Camp Pendleton Fire Department were on the scene. They expect smoke from the fire to be visible near the base for the rest of the day Friday.

A smoke advisory was issued by North County Fire at about 4:10 p.m.

Additional information including the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

