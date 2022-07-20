The San Diego Habitat for Humanity are putting ten affordable homes up for sale in Escondido. (San Diego Habitat for Humanity)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Ten affordable homes in Escondido will become available to qualified buyers from the San Diego Habitat for Humanity, the housing provider announced Wednesday.

Located on El Norte Parkway, the 1,250 square foot duplex-style homes features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and attached garages, spokesperson Ellen Immergut stated in a release. The homes will be sold at affordable price not greater than 30% of the buyer’s household income.

“Many hardworking families in San Diego County are living paycheck to paycheck in substandard and overcrowded housing. San Diego Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that everyone in our region should have a safe, healthy home they can afford,” Immergut said.

How to qualify:

have a demonstrated need for improved housing

be willing to partner with Habitat to build your own home

be able to pay an affordable mortgage

currently reside in San Diego County

Those interested can submit their contact information to receive information about how to register for a virtual orientation about the San Diego Habitat for Humanity, homeownership program requirements and how to apply. Interested parties can view the orientation between July 25 and July 31.