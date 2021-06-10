Gyms open at greater capacity under yellow tier

EL CAJON—The county has now entered the least restrictive yellow tier, allowing gyms to open at 50% capacity.

Crunch Gym in El Cajon is getting into its new shape as the county enters the least restrictive yellow tier.

“I think it’s awesome for the business,” manager Jackson West said. “It’s going to be great. We can open up doors to 50% capacity. Obviously the mask mandate is still in place so that’s something we’re going to be abiding by.”

Gyms across the county can also reopen their saunas and steam rooms.

“We can open our jacuzzi and it’s really exciting,” West said.

Before COVID-19, Crunch Gym would typically get 30,000 check-ins a month. During the pandemic, it’s dropped to 15,000 check-ins but the manager says they are slowly moving back up.

“I’m happy that they’re going to be at 50% capacity. I think it’s going to be great and I can’t wait for more people to get back to the gyms and start a healthy lifestyle again,” member Ferdoos Ebadi Rad said.

Ferdoos Ebadi Rad said she’s also happy to see the gym take safety precautions with extra cleaning and requiring masks.

“I actually lost three family members due to COVID, my uncle, my grandma, my grandpa, and I’m really happy that we wear masks,” Ebadi Rad said.

The manager also said they are looking forward to June 15 when all restrictions will be lifted. He hopes the gym can then start offering classes again.