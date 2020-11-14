Gyms move outdoors for a third time amid new COVID-19 restrictions

CHULA VISTA, Calif — In an effort to survive the latest partial shutdown, Crunch Fitness in Chula Vista moved its entire gym outside Saturday.

It took several team members and owner Ray Chung nearly 8 hours to move up to 60 pieces of heavy equipment.

“We don’t have professional movers,” Chung said. “It takes an enormous amount of effort.”

This is the third time the gym has made the transition to outdoor workouts. It happened again Saturday as the county moved back into the purple tier on the state’s COVID-19 reopening system because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

“We can’t do nothing,” Chung said. “We’re not going to go down without a fight, that’s for sure.”

Chung said they decided to take the harder route of moving their gym outdoors instead of completely shutting down for a number of reasons.

“We have to stay open. We have team members obviously that are reliant on us. At the same time, we have the member base. Fitness is probably more important now than ever. As you know, immune system, this and that, people’s sanity, depression,” Chung said.

With Chung being a firm believer that physical health equals mental health, he says gyms and fitness studios should be categorized as essential businesses.

“It truly should, especially when you look at the numbers,” Chung said. “And it’s good for your wellbeing overall. I don’t understand why we wouldn’t be considered an essential business.”

The numbers he’s referring to were released by the county, showing less than half a percent of cases in the month of October were tied to gyms.