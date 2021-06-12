Gunshots outside of Oceanside bar lead to police chase

OCEANSIDE – A man suspected of opening fire outside of a bar in Oceanside crashed into a used car lot during a pursuit with officers overnight, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Haunted Head Saloon on Tremont Street around midnight after patrons at the bar saw the man drop his gun, and called 911, according to Oceanside Police. Authorites then got calls about at least one gunshot near the bar, but no one was injured.

As officers arrived on the scene they heard more gunshots in the area, and eventually spotted the man about a block away near the Regal Oceanside movie theater on Mission Avenue, police said. Investigators believe the man was just shooting into the sky because there were no injuries, and say officers could still smell gun powder in the air when they arrived on scene.

Officers tried to pull the suspect over but he refused to stop, and took off speeding down South Coast Highway, police said. The chase only lasted about a minute before the driver lost control and crashed into cars parked at the Anytime 2Buy auto dealership in the 1500 block of South Coast Highway.

After the crash, the man refused to surrender so police sent in a K-9, which bit the suspect, authorities said. The man was then treated for the bite, and taken into custody.

Authorities said the suspect will face several charges, including evading police, and possession of a firearm as a prior felon.