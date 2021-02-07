Gunshot victim dropped off at North County tribal law station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was shot and wounded in his thigh, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies from Valley Center Substation responded to the Pala Tribal Law Station, located in the 35000 block of Pala Temecula Road in Valley Center, at 4:58 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off by an unknown person, said Sgt. Frank Leyva of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Pala Fire Department provided first aid to the victim, who was then flown to a hospital where he was treated for wounds not considered to be life-threatening, Leyva said.

The suspect ran from the area after the shooting, the sergeant said. Detectives were investigating the shooting.