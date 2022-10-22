SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with its law enforcement partners over the weekend to help get unwanted guns off the streets, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

A Guns for Gift Cards event took place at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot located in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista on Saturday. Individuals received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public in exchange for the gift cards. The firearms are now set to be processed.

A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public during an event at the South Bay Courthouse. (Photo released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office)

For anyone who missed the event, unwanted guns can be dropped off at any Sheriff’s station or substation. A list of Sheriff’s patrol stations can be found here. The public can also call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 for more information.

The Sheriff’s Department and Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Substation said it would like to thank the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Chula Vista Police Department, San Diego Police Department, Coronado Police Department, Harbor Police Department, National City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their support in making the Guns for Gift Cards event a success.