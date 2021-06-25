Guns, 427 weed plants among items seized from illegal grow site

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement seized hundreds of marijuana plants, multiple guns and $10,000 in cash during a raid at an illegal grow operation on Thursday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics and gangs unit teamed up with the Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team and members of the Special Enforcement Detail to serve a search warrant near 38000 CA-79, not far from Chinuahua Valley Road, in Warner Springs.

Detectives seized 427 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of up to $500,000 from the property, along with seven firearms and roughly $10,000 in cash, a sheriff’s department news release said.

Personnel with county code enforcement, the California Water Board and San Diego Gas & Electric assisted at the property after a number of violations “creating a dangerous situation” were discovered.

The search warrant followed a raid on an illegal dispensary in the 10100 block of Campo Road in Spring Valley on Wednesday. Deputies seized 36.5 pounds of marijuana, 58 pounds of THC vape products, 304 pounds of THC-infused edibles, 40 pounds of concentrated cannabis, two pounds of mushrooms and $5,933 in cash, according to a news release.

The warrants come after community concern about illegal grow operations and dispensaries near schools and residential areas, the sheriff’s department said.

“We want to assure those we serve the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is listening to the community and recognizes the negative impact illegal marijuana operations have on our neighborhoods,” the news release said.