Gunmen rob Pacific Beach liquor store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Wednesday are searching for two men who robbed a Pacific Beach liquor store at gunpoint.

The crime occurred at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspects entered the Jug Liquor Store at 4979 Cass St. and forced one of two clerks to empty the cash register, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.

The suspects were described as men in their 20s dressed all in black clothing.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.