SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. at a recycling center located in a strip mall at 3011 Alta View Drive, SDPD Watch Commander Scott Foster said in a news release.

A male suspect with a handgun reportedly grabbed an employee and pulled him into the business and demanded money, Foster said.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and the man fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, according to police.

The suspect was described by police as wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

A possible suspect was detained near the scene, according to Foster, but it was not immediately known if an arrest was made in connection to the armed robbery.

The incident is under investigation by SDPD’s Robbery Division.