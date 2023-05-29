SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a Mission Hills restaurant at gunpoint Sunday night, getting away with cash.

Just before 10 p.m., the thief walked into a restaurant in the 1800 block of West Washington Street, walked up to the counter and lifted his sweater to show an employee his handgun, San Diego police said in a news release.

“The employee, knowing he was going to be robbed, opened the register, removed the drawer and placed it on the counter,” SDPD said.

The thief took money out from the drawer and ran westbound, police said. He was wearing a surgical mask, black hat, green hoodie, cream sweater, black pants, white shoes and gloves, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.