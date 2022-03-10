SAN DIEGO — Police are looking for a man who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a man in his 30s walked into The Smoking Bear in the 2900 block of Market Street and pointed a handgun at the clerk, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said in a news release. The man demanded money from the register and the clerk complied.

The man then walked southbound on 30th Street. He was described as bald and wearing a baseball cap with a black sweater, dark jeans, black-and-white shoes and a fanny pack.

The department’s robbery division was investigating. Anyone with information about the theft was asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.