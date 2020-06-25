Gunman fires at officers investigating Barrio Logan shooting

Officers walk down a block in Barrio Logan where a young woman was shot in the arm, and later someone driving past fired at officers. (Photo: San Diego News Video)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Officers investigating a shooting in Barrio Logan ended up under fire themselves early Thursday, as police say someone shot at them from a car near the scene.

It all started when a 19-year-old woman was shot in the forearm around 1 a.m. on National Avenue, just southwest of Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was being dropped off on National Avenue when she was shot in the right forearm by a man in a separate vehicle, described as a gray sedan, Heims said.

She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and as officers were searching the area, a car drove by and opened fire on police. Investigators say someone fired multiple times from the passing vehicle, but no one was hit by the bullets.

Officers did not have a clear enough description of either shooter to know for certain if the two attacks were connected, investigators said.

Gang detectives were investigating the shootings, which may have been tied to local groups.